Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,211,538.70 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 66,095 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $2,211,538.70. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $415,850.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $27.98 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,393 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,730,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

