SM Energy (NYSE:SM) COO Sells $2,843,051.40 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,357 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.20, for a total value of $2,843,051.40.

Shares of SM opened at $20.42 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SM Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.