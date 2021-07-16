China Renaissance Securities Initiates Coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Analysts at China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TME. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

