Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $140.20

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 140.20 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140.40 ($1.83), with a volume of 424484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.90 ($1.88).

A number of analysts have commented on CNE shares. Berenberg Bank cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down previously from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.86 ($2.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 484.14. The firm has a market cap of £700.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.49.

In other news, insider James Smith purchased 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

