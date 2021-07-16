Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Major Shareholder Global Hc Fund Pte. Vertex II Buys 250,000 Shares

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) major shareholder Global Hc Fund Pte. Vertex II bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

