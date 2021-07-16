Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $468,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

NYSE:TSN opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

