Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $120,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $89.70 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

