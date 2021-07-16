iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,325 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $113,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 472.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.73 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

