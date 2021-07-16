Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $117.99 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,556 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $117,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $538.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $255.66 and a one year high of $545.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,781 shares of company stock valued at $80,277,062. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

