Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.