Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 1,104,625 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 70.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,291,000 after purchasing an additional 107,133 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,900,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,578,000 after purchasing an additional 500,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after buying an additional 1,071,730 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $51.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.