Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,190 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after acquiring an additional 138,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,998,000 after acquiring an additional 169,805 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,451,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,684,000 after acquiring an additional 84,781 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

