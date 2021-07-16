12,070 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gentex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Gentex by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Gentex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gentex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.