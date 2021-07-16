Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $414,000 in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

