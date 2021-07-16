Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.75% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $104,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,983,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $248.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.89. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $194.51 and a 12 month high of $252.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

