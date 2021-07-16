Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $885,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $79,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.