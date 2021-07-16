Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $812,000 in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after acquiring an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in LivaNova by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,030,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,257,000 after purchasing an additional 165,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 57,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of LIVN opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

