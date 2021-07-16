Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED stock opened at $273.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.03. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

