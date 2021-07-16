Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 90,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth $45,360,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth $41,800,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $40,622,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $10,450,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $10,156,000.

Shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

