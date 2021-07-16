Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $907,000 Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,671 shares of company stock worth $9,388,138. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $171.95 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

