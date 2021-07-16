Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 69.2% This Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 69.2% lower against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $121.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006368 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

