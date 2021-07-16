Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Insider James E. Flynn Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) insider James E. Flynn bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000,000.00.

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

