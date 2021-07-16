COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the June 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CICOY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

COSCO SHIPPING shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

