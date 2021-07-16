Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 69.5% in June

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFRUY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.