Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$400.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.99 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.64.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.18.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

