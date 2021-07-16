Redd (RDD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,192.74 or 0.99913160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00052437 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003069 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

