Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $44,829,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Umpqua by 456.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 965,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at $12,501,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UMPQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

