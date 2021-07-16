Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Canaan by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 97,571 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,268,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $6.30 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. Canaan had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

