HRT Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,078 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.