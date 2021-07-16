Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGAC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61. VG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

