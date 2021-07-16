HRT Financial LP Invests $1.62 Million in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of Paya as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYA. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

