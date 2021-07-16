Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 506.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,697,204 shares of company stock worth $318,294,729. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

