WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

WNS stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

