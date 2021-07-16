Jefferies Financial Group Comments on UDR, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in UDR by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at $5,423,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in UDR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 70,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at $801,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock worth $3,662,015. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

