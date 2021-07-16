Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Cut by Oppenheimer

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VMware in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the virtualization software provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VMware’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.37. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $400,466.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,550,304.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,099 shares of company stock worth $5,002,368. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

