The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.36.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.29. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth $1,317,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in The Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in The Allstate by 3.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

