HRT Financial LP Acquires 129,748 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 334.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,748 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.40% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after buying an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 335.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 222,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

NYSE:GNK opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

