HRT Financial LP Purchases 65,172 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 338.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 65,172 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 121,512 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

HTLD stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

