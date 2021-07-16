Contrasting BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and Oatly Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million 1.28 $23.50 million $0.61 52.31 Oatly Group $421.35 million 27.36 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BellRing Brands and Oatly Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90 Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus price target of $30.64, suggesting a potential downside of 3.99%. Oatly Group has a consensus price target of 30.92, suggesting a potential upside of 58.71%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30% Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Oatly Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

