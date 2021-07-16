Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,527 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Principal Financial Group worth $59,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.60 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.