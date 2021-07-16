$0.66 EPS Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $84,226.66. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

