Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $61.26 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,266 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Qorvo worth $61,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $190.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,891. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.