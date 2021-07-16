Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $62.23 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,269 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $62,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,655,000 after purchasing an additional 102,760 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $182.49 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.02. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,659.15 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.