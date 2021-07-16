Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.04 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.