Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 38,266 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,266 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Qorvo worth $61,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Insiders sold a total of 29,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $190.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.