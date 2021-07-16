Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $577.60 Million

Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post $577.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $479.76 million to $673.27 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $249.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.