Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post sales of $4.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $17.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,690 shares of company stock worth $6,642,609. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.