Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.45 Million

Equities analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report sales of $127.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $110.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $523.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $541.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $641.86 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $803.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $16,496,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,764,000 after buying an additional 112,408 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

