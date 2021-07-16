$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the lowest is $2.53 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $13.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $15.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

