Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $5.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.04 billion and the lowest is $5.22 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $22.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

